Trump Says He Will Not Participate In Another Debate With Harris

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) nominee Donald said he would not participate in another presidential debate against Vice US President Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"There will be no third debate!" the former president wrote on social site Truth Social, referencing his first face-off with President Joe Biden in June and his second with Harris on Tuesday.

The two White House candidates traded harsh and accusations during their debate, and had a very heated argument on topics such as and illegal immigration, as well as the 2020 and foreign policy issues such as the Middle East, Ukraine and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to a CNN poll about the debate, Harris won the debate by 63% to 37% for Trump.

