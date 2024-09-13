Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- Moderate weather conditions are forecast in most parts of the Kingdom, while hot conditions to prevail in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 17 degrees.Highs in the city of Aqaba will reach 41 degrees, sliding to 25 degrees at night.