Global Water Ambulance Services Market Size To Exceed USD 8520.5 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.1%

The Global Water Ambulance Services Market Size was Valued at USD 5180.2 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Water Ambulance Services Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 8520.5 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Aeromedevac, SHM Shipcare, Falck A/S, Air Methods Corporation, Harmonie Ambulance, BVG India Limited, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Acadian Ambulance Service, and other key companies.

New York, United States , Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water Ambulance Services Market Size is to Grow from USD 5180.2 Million in 2023 to USD 8520.5 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the projected period.





Ambulances are medically equipped vehicles that transport people to healthcare facilities such as hospitals. Generally, the patient receives out-of-hospital care while being transported. Furthermore, emergency medical services (EMS) respond to medical emergencies with ambulances that provide critical transportation. Water ambulances are outfitted with medical equipment and personnel to provide medical treatment at sea, whereas non-medically equipped and staffed ships and cruises help with patient and organ transfers. Natural disasters drive up demand for the water ambulance services market. Floods are the most common natural disaster, resulting from an excess of water submerging normally dry land. According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, heat waves, and severe storms have caused roughly 80-90% of all documented natural disasters in the last ten years. Floods cause more damage worldwide every year. During the forecast period, the death toll rose to more than 100 people per year. The partnership's goal is to improve public access to services such as medical, law enforcement, and fire. Furthermore, government participation and initiatives are driving demand for the global water ambulance services market. There are some limitations and challenges that may impede market expansion. Some limiting factors that may stymie market growth are the risk of medication errors by pharmaceutical professionals and lower medical reimbursement rates in developing countries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Water Ambulance Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type of Services (Emergency Medical Services, Non-emergency Medical Services), By Payer (Public, Private, Out-of-pocket), By Equipment (Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services, Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The non-emergency medical services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global water ambulance services market during the forecast period .

Based on the type of services, the global water ambulance services market is categorized into emergency medical services and non-emergency medical services. Among these, the non-emergency medical services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the water ambulance services market during the forecast period. Non-emergency medical services are those that are scheduled to take place between facilities. Non-emergency services are offered to nursing homes, hospitals, surgical centers, dialysis units, and other facilities.

The private segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global water ambulance services market during the forecast period .

Based on the payer, the global water ambulance services market is categorized into public, private, out-of-pocket. Among these, the private segment is expected to hold the largest share of the water ambulance services market during the forecast period. Private payers provide a variety of plans that satisfy the government's basic requirements. This is one of the primary factors driving the global water ambulance services market.

The non-asset backed security (non-ABS) segment dominates in the global water ambulance services market during the forecast period.

Based on the equipment, the global water ambulance services market is divided into basic life support (BLS) ambulance services and advanced life support (ALS) ambulance services. Among this the non-asset backed security (non-ABS) segment is expected to grow at fastest pace in the water ambulance services market during the forecast period. The factors include improved technological equipment and trained personnel, increased awareness of life support services, and a high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global water ambulance services market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global water ambulance services market over the forecast period. Strong government initiatives and involvement are key factors driving the global water ambulance services market. For example, in February 2019, the Odisha government announced the establishment of a boat ambulance service to assist patients in remote areas cut off by rivers, at a cost of more than INR 5.40 crore. The project's annual operating costs would be approximately INR 90 lakhs. Six boat ambulances will join the road fleet as part of the 108-ambulance service.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global water ambulance services market are Aeromedevac, SHM Shipcare, Falck A/S, Air Methods Corporation, Harmonie Ambulance, BVG India Limited, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Acadian Ambulance Service, and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Water Ambulance Services market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Water Ambulance Services Market, By Services Type



Emergency Medical Services Non-emergency Medical Services

Global Water Ambulance Services Market, By Payer



Public

Private Out-of-pocket

Global Water Ambulance Services Market, By Equipment



Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services

Global Water Ambulance Services Market, By Region



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

