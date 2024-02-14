4-Decade-Long Enmity Comes To An End In Sar-I-Pul

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SAR-I-PUL (Pajhwok): A 40-year-old enmity among three families has ended as a result of efforts by tribal elders in the Syedabad district of northern Sar-i-Pul province.

The enmity erupted 40 years ago over environmental problems, leaving two people dead.

Maulvi Yar Mohammad Omari, appellant court chief, said at the reconciliation gathering Allah had decreed peace and forgiveness.

He added reconciliation among the families had led to the creation of a peaceful atmosphere.

Police chief Maulvi Abdul Basir Muzahiri said:“Pardon and amnesty lead to a peaceful life among people.

“We are happy that today these families have responded to the wishes of their elders and extended a hand of friendship to each other.”

Haji Mullah Mohammad, a tribal elder from one of the families, said the enmity had surfaced 40 years ago as a result of environmental problems. It resulted in killing of three individuals.

He said two of his relatives, who had been imprisoned due to the feud, would also be released.

Haji Alam, another elder, expressed happiness about eventual reconciliation among the families.

He called for encouraging the culture of reconciliation among people and resolving feuds through mediation by elders.

