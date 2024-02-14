Mofa Holds Various Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) organised a number of events on the occasion of National Sport Day, with the participation of Secretary-General of the Ministry H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, and a number of diplomats, officials and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and their families.

Held at the Diplomatic Club, the events included a number of sporting activities such as volleyball, table tennis, and archery amid a wonderful enthusiastic and competitive atmosphere.

In a statement to QNA, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Sport Day reflects the State's great interest in sports that strengthens social and cultural ties and unites people towards noble goals.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held several sporting events in the country and abroad, through Qatari diplomatic missions and consulates around the world, out of its awareness of the importance of sport diplomacy, noting in this regard that these events convey to the world the interest of the State of Qatar in sports which is evident in its distinguished hosting of major sporting events at the continental and global levels.