World Water Crisis: Japan Embassy Launches Seminar For Adaptive Solutions In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Embassy of Japan in Jordan, in collaboration with the University of Jordan, the University of Tokyo, and the Jordan Japan Academic Society (JJAS), successfully hosted on February 13th the Seminar on World Water Crisis and Adaptive Solutions for Jordan. The event took place both on campus at the University of Jordan and online.



The seminar was attended by Okuyama Jiro, ambassador of Japan to Jordan, Nathir Obeidat, president of the University of Jordan, Menwer Attarakih, dean of School of Engineering and Technology, Mohammad Matouq, president of JJAS, government officials, researchers and students. Hazim Naser, former minister of water and irrigation, attended the seminar as a moderator.

The seminar featured a keynote address by Oki Taikan, a renowned hydrologist and special adviser to the President of the University of Tokyo. During the lecture, Oki shared his expertise on water resources, climate change and sustainability.

He also introduced adaptive solutions for Jordan, which stands at the forefront of the water crisis due to its arid climate and limited water resources. The seminar looked at how scientific research and data-driven policies can drive sustainable water management.



Ambassador Okuyama expressed his gratitude to the University of Jordan for its cooperation in organising the seminar on one of humanity's most pressing issues, the water crisis. He emphasised Japan's enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation with Jordan in a variety of fields.

Obeidat delivered the opening remarks and welcomed Oki to the University. He highlighted the importance of academic collaborations between Jordan and Japan to foster mutual understanding and knowledge sharing.

Students, professors, government officials and experts actively participated in the seminar. The Zoom webinar, which was available to a global audience, facilitated meaningful exchanges.

