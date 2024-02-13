Health Ministry, Private Laboratories Sign Protocol For Free Cancer Tests

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population signed a protocol on Tuesday with Al-Burj Laboratories and Al-Mokhtabar for Medical Analysis to conduct laboratory tests for citizens free of charge as part of the initiative for early detection and treatment of cancerous tumors.

The Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, witnessed the signing, which was within the framework of cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The protocol was signed by Mohamed Hassani, Assistant Minister of Health and Population for Public Health Initiatives, on behalf of the ministry, Manal Abdel Aziz, Head of the Operations Sector at Al-Mokhtabar Laboratories, and Abdel Aziz Al-Naqli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Burj Laboratories.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the protocol aims to cooperate between the branches of Al-Burj and Al-Mokhtabar in the governorates of the republic, as points for conducting medical tests for cancerous tumors (colon, prostate) free of charge for the beneficiaries of the initiative.

He added that, according to the protocol, the Ministry of Health follows up on the provision of services and the links between the laboratories and the ministry through electronic connectivity. The ministry supplies the laboratories with reagents, which are matched by a similar number of results on the initiative's website.

He also noted that the two laboratories are committed to conducting free colon and prostate cancer tests for citizens after they complete the questionnaire on the ministry's website.