Parliament Elections To Be Held In 2025

The Government announced that Parliament elections will be held in 2025 and the Presidential election within the mandated period.

Issuing a statement, the President's office said that according to the current timeline, the General Election will be held next year.

Accordingly, financial provisions for the General Election will be provided for in the 2025 Budget, the Presidential Secretariat said.

The Presidential Secretariat said that the responsibility of conducting elections lies with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka and the Government will be communicating with the Commission as and when required.

There have been calls by the opposition to hold snap elections this year.

But the Election Commission had said that it has not been allocated funds to hold Parliament elections this year. (Colombo Gazette)