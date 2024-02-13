“TLD-The Land Developers” Unveils Its Distinct Phase“Aspire” Situated In The Heart Of Armonia With Investments Worth EGP 1 Bn

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) “TLD” – The Land Developers”, announced the launch of its latest phase“Aspire” in Armonia project located in the New Administrative Capital with investment worth EGP 1 billion. Aspire is strategically situated in the heart of Armonia to capture the projects facilities in one phase creating a harmonious living experience making it the central hub.



Aspire boasts unique and modern designs for a variety of residential units, totaling up to 350 units ranging from 87 sqm to 303 sqm, strategically positioned to ensure sunlight accessibility to different areas, and ensuring a comfortable panoramic view. This distinct view is overlooking spectacular scenery and a central swimming deck with green landscape, surrounding the project to create a harmonious and functional environment to ensure an unmatched living experience in accordance with the highest standards of environmental sustainability with a distinct focus on smart buildings.



The launch of“Aspire” reflects TLD's commitment to delivering remarkable projects that meet the needs and aspirations of its clients, with its premium location in the heart of a multi-service complex, including swimming pools, a fully dedicated kid's areas, and recreational areas, to ensure maintaining a comfortable atmosphere, in addition to its close proximity to the commercial district.



“Aspire” offers upscale architectural designs, ensuring optimal spacing between buildings to provide utmost comfort and privacy for its residents, for an unmatched living experience and better quality of life, in addition to integrated services that meet the customer needs and enhance the investment value, with widespread green landscapes contributing to improving the quality of life for project residents.

Omar El Tayebi, CEO of TLD



Commenting on the launch of“Aspire,” Omar El Tayebi, CEO of TLD, stated:“We are pleased to launch Aspire, which reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality projects to meet the needs of our clients and develop the real estate market in Egypt. We are confident that Aspire will be a remarkable project success, given its unique features with its integrated services.”



El Tayebi added:“With our latest project“Aspire”, we aim to provide a luxurious residential experience for the residents of the New Administrative Capital, while applying the highest standards of quality and excellence, in line with the environmental and sustainability standards that we prioritize in our operations, capitalizing on the great confidence we have and our commitment to abiding by projects delivery and contract specifications.”



The launch of“Aspire” follows the unprecedented achievement of Armonia's first, second and third phase sales, as all three phases were completely sold out in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and excellence along with its commitment to delivering high-quality projects.



Spanned across an area of 42 acres with a total investment of EGP 3.5 billion, Armonia New Administrative Capital boasts 1,750 luxurious residential units designed to prioritize the residents' privacy. The units occupy only 20% of the project's total area, while the remaining space is dedicated to services and greenery. The project provides distinguished services and facilities that meet the daily needs of its customers for an unmatched living experience and a better quality of life.



It's worth mentioning that TLD announced the completion of the first phases of Armonia as well as the full construction of some buildings, including the completion of phase 1 construction. Additionally, TLD completed the construction of a number of concrete structures for new buildings, with work underway on foundations and concrete structures in 7 buildings, in addition to preparing 7 other buildings to start the concrete work and continuing concrete construction of 6 buildings. This comes along with completing 85% of an XL building, with work underway on the main project fence concurrently with the completion of green spaces, landscape lighting, internal road preparation, and street lighting.