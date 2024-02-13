Inventhelp Inventor Develops Built In Sun Shade Accessory For Vehicles (HUN-951)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to filter out bright sunlight while driving," said an inventor, from Orange, Texas, "so I invented the BUILT IN WINDSHIELD SUN SHADE. My design offers an improved alternative to using the traditional vehicle sun visor that may block your view."

The invention provides improved eye protection for a driver and front-seat passenger. In doing so, it eliminates the need to squint to see street signs, traffic signals, and pedestrians. As a result, it reduces eye strain, it prevents the sun from blinding the driver, and it increases comfort and safety. It also prevents the vehicle interior from getting too warm or overheating. The invention features an adjustable and built in design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HUN-951, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp