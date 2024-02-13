The Voices Of Grammy Winners Donald“Dēp” Paige And Susan Carol Make Love On New Song,“Same Difference”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) paige.jpeg" width="300" height="200" alt="Grammy-winning recording artist Donald“DēP” Paige (pronounced Deep) is reminding music lovers around the world that love is love in his latest single,“Same Difference.”" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Grammy winner Donald“DēP” Paige shares new duet with new Grammy winner Susan Carol for all the lovers in the world

- Donald“DēP” Paige LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With Valentine's Day around the corner, Grammy-winning recording artist Donald“DēP” Paige (pronounced Deep) is reminding music lovers around the world that love is love in his latest single,“Same Difference .” DēP teamed up with recent Grammy winner Susan Carol -- who just won a Grammy with PJ Morton for Best Traditional R & B Performance -- during the pandemic for a duet that speaks to a new generation of lovers, where race, ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientation and gender identity are as different and diverse as ever. Co-written by“DēP,” the song inspires individuals to find love on their own terms, no matter how different it may seem from traditional norms.The song blends the unique voices of DēP and Carol, who met years ago, singing background vocals on a project for Grammy Award winner John Legend.“Same Difference” opens up with a very familiar sample from the theme song of“A Different World,” a classic television show, which ran on NBC from 1987 to 1993, depicting the lives of college students at a historically Black college. Interestingly, the theme song was sung by the incomparable multiple Grammy-winner Aretha Franklin for the popular spinoff of NBC's“The Cosby Show.” Like millions of Generation Xers and Yers, DēP grew up watching the show, and as a nod to the tv series,“Same Difference” borrows a lyric from the original theme song: I know my parents love me.“I was inspired to write a love song in 'a different world' about the acceptance of how love might be expressed or manifested,” said DēP, a founding member of Kanye West's gospel group, Sunday Service Collective.“Societal pressures tend to impose itself on people, dictating and restricting how love is suppose to look like or feel like.”“But love doesn't need a reason to exist,” he added.“It can manifest and show up differently.”Leaning on his gospel and R&B roots, DēP sings from the heart, displaying his vocal range from tenor to baritone and bass notes. Sexy and soulful, the voices of DēP and Carol mesh together to create a timeless R & B song with a strong message of love and acceptance with lyrics like: Don't you know/ We can both love the same, but be different.SAME DIFFERENCE | production notes.Written by: Donald“DēP” Paige & Notacha Barr.Produced by: Ronnie King Mason Jr..Performed by: DeP and Susan Carol.Released on December 1, 2023 by Think DeP Entertainment.UPC: 840405730702To listen to the single“Same Difference” on YouTube:To listen to the single“Same Difference” on Spotify:For more information about DēP, visit ThinkDePABOUT DONALD“DĒP” PAIGE | (pronounced Deep)Donald“DēP” Paige is a Grammy-winning and four-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and songwriter as well as an actor, a model and an author, based in Los Angeles. DēP released his debut EP,“For Me,” in 2005, and followed up three years later, with the EP, titled“The Truth.” In 2016, he released hist first album,“Think DēP Reloaded,” including the popular single,“Red Light Pt. II.” He earned a Grammy Award for his work on Kanye West's album,“Jesus Is King,” as a member of the award-winning rapper's Sunday Service Choir.“Jesus Is King” took home the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2021, and broke several records on the Billboard charts. His work on multiple Grammy-winner Beyonce's song,“Spirit,” for the soundtrack of“The Lion King,” nabbed him additional Grammy nominations.DēP's music is influenced by artists such as Donny Hathaway, Missy Elliott, Yolanda Adams, and Tank among others. He has shared the stage and opened up for prominent award-winning recording artists as Beyonce, Kanye West, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, Andra Day, and Ne-Yo – just to name a few. DēP has also performed at 2016 TV Land Awards, 2016 ESPY Awards and 57th Annual Grammy Awards. He's also featured in a Super Bowl LVIII commercial this year with Usher, promoting Uber Eats and ranking #4, according to USA Today's Ad Meter.In December 2023, DēP released the socially-conscious mixtape,“This Shit Can't Wait.” With a combination of innovative word play and energetic vocal delivery, this audio appetizer serves up extraordinary sonic vibrations including coursed liberations from singles“Movin & Shakin” and“Bi In” to soul stirring“Hoods Off” and“It Aint Ever Enough.” And as“Boxes” boldly suggest, the boundaries of genre are courageously burst wide-open.Born and raised in Houston, Texas, DēP is part of a musical family with extensive roots in gospel music. Many of his family members are charter members of the renowned Southeast Inspirational Choir, which propelled the careers of gospel artists such as Yolanda Adams, Brenda Waters, Shirley Joiner, Carl Preacher, Rise Joiner-Peters, Angela Bennet and Greg Curtis. He is a founding member of Kanye West's gospel group, Sunday Service Collective.In 2022, he released his book,“Fallback To Step Up,” part memoir and part self-help book with anecdotes and tips on how creatives can dream big and reach the next level in life. In addition to private and high-profile performances, DēP has become a highly sought-after experience curator, which motivated him to launch“The DēP Experience,” specially curated experiences for various events and unforgettable moments.DēP is a member of the Beta Beta chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. For more information about DēP, visit ThinkDeP###

Same Difference