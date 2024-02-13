Literary Titan Gives The Broken Whistle Five Stars Calling It A Significant Contribution To Intelligence Literature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"An insightful and intense exploration of the intricate world of intelligence and political dynamics."

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 13, 2024, Literary Titan Book Reviews published their professional appraisal of "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok." Rating it with five stars which by their rating system means, "a perfectly executed story that leaves you wanting more. Highly recommended." The reviewer specifically wrote:

"The Broken Whistle by Pedro Israel Orta offers an insightful and intense exploration of the intricate world of intelligence and political dynamics. Orta, casting himself as the central figure, stands out as a significant personality in the realm of American intelligence and politics. The narrative insightfully addresses the corruption of the whistleblowing process within the Intelligence Community, a central theme that echoes throughout the book.

Orta's unfiltered and honest portrayal of events makes the book compelling and difficult to set aside. His narrative is robust and steadfast, providing readers with a clear, informative, and intimately personal journey through his experiences. The bravery displayed by Orta in revealing the more ominous aspects of the intelligence community and political landscape is commendable. He infuses each page with an intense realism, plunging the reader into a critical period of American history. The author exercises prudence and discretion in handling sensitive material, particularly regarding the identities and confidential information of others. Orta adeptly navigates through a tangled network of allegations, political maneuvering, and ensuing impeachment processes, illuminating the larger implications for American democracy and the principle of the rule of law, which can, at times, be unsettling to the reader.

The Broken Whistle is more than an exposé; it is a discerning examination of the mechanisms of power, corruption, and the pursuit of truth and justice. Orta's work is a significant contribution to literature for those intrigued by the inner workings of the intelligence community, the complexities of political power, and the audacity required to confront a system that often suppresses dissent. His story serves as a potent reminder of the continual struggle for transparency and accountability at the highest levels of authority."

Orta's book is available for preorders and will be released on February 19, 2024. "The Broken Whistle" is the Amazon Kindle number one hot release in the Civil Rights Law category. The timing of the release is crucial with recent reporting of the Central Intelligence Intelligence Agency terminating a whistleblower alleging sexual harassment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Pedro Israel Orta is a Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants who fled the tyranny of Fidel Castro's communism. He brings his 18-year experience as a Central Intelligence Agency veteran to this memoir, having served in war-torn regions like Iraq, Afghanistan, and another undisclosed location in the Middle East, and at the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community, working on whistleblower issues. Orta's bravery in exposing abuses of power led to retribution and termination despite earning eight Exceptional Performance Awards for his contributions to U.S. national security-mostly in counterterrorism operations. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Florida International University, a Summa Cum Laude graduate, and a Master's degree in Security Policy Studies from George Washington University-specializing in Defense Policy, Transnational Security Issues, and Political Psychology.

Mr. Orta will be at available for media interviews on February 20, 2024, at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Nashville, Tennessee, and on February 22-24, 2024, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

