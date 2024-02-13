Aspiring Filmmaker With Cerebral Palsy Seeks Support To Upgrade Video Editing Equipment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steven Berkani, an inspiring filmmaker living with Cerebral Palsy, is on a mission to revolutionize the world of video production. Despite facing numerous challenges, Berkani has dedicated himself to creating impactful videos that drive positive change and advocate for important social issues.



Berkani's journey in video production began at a young age, fueled by his fascination with filmmaking and the desire to make a difference. Despite his physical limitations, he taught himself the art of video editing, using only his chin to manipulate outdated equipment that is nearly a decade old.





"I was fascinated with how movies were made," Berkani expressed, reflecting on his early inspirations.







Now, Berkani seeks to take his filmmaking endeavors to new heights, but acknowledges the need for modern editing tools, software, and adaptations to enhance his production capabilities. With the support of generous contributors, Berkani aims to acquire essential editing equipment that will enable him to produce high-quality content and tell compelling stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.







Berkani's dedication to inclusive filmmaking has garnered widespread attention, with his past projects shedding light on critical issues such as texting while driving and bullying. Despite the challenges he faces, Berkani remains resilient and determined to amplify his voice through the power of filmmaking.







"I believe anything is possible," Berkani affirmed.







To support Steven Berkani in his mission to empower creativity and drive social change through inclusive filmmaking, please consider contributing to his GoFundMe campaign at .







Join Berkani on his journey by following him on Instagram (@stevenberkani) and subscribing to Steven Berkan's YouTube channel (@sberkani?si=SDwwPoX1nZpad6lK ).







For further information, please contact: ...







About Steven Berkani:



Steven Berkani is an aspiring filmmaker based in Port Orange, Florida, who is passionate about using the art of video production to advocate for social change. Despite living with Cerebral Palsy, Berkani remains committed to his craft and continues to inspire others with his resilience and determination.





