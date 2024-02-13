CTI Acquires Vistacom, Inc. Expands NOC And Control Room Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thirty-fifth US location in Allentown, PA adds industry-leading Network Operation Center and Control Room practice to CTI's portfolio ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI , the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Vistacom, Inc. of Allentown, Pennsylvania, the country's biggest command and control room integrator. Vistacom's proven NOC and Control Room design and integration services mark a significant expansion to CTI's portfolio. CTI serves customers nationwide, with locations spread from Michigan to Texas, New Jersey to California, and worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance.

"I have long admired the outstanding work done by the team at Vistacom. The people-focused culture that's powered their success is a solid match for CTI . By bringing together our strengths, I am confident our combined team will continue to do amazing work as we support client needs and expand access to opportunities for our employees. I'm honored that we've been entrusted with the next evolution of a nearly seventy-year-old family business."

CTI , the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 35 locations nationwide and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration.



