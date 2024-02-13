Monte Nido & Affiliates Provides Education On Binge Eating Disorder For National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanded virtual treatment options available for those with most common eating disorder

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 29 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, and only one in 10 will get the care they need. Eating Disorders Awareness Week, Feb. 26 – March 3, aims to raise awareness about eating disorders and support those affected by them. Monte Nido & Affiliates , one of the largest and leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, provides vital treatment and resources for those who may be struggling with an eating disorder themselves or have concerns about a loved one.

Monte Nido Manhattan Day Treatment

Continue Reading

"With the increase in eating disorders across the country, it's more important than ever to understand the warning signs and know how and when to seek help, because full recovery is possible for anyone with the right treatment and support," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "This year, we are focused on driving awareness of binge eating disorder, which remains relatively unknown despite affecting millions of Americans. It's through continued efforts such as highlighting the national awareness week and talking about the warning signs more frequently that our team furthers our mission to challenge harmful norms and work to eradicate eating disorders."

Binge eating disorder (BED) is the most common eating disorder in the U.S., affecting more people than anorexia and bulimia combined. BED is characterized by repeated episodes of loss of control eating, consuming large amounts of food, often quickly and in secret.

"It's common to feel pressure to set goals surrounding body image and dieting, but it can be a dangerous mindset for those with an eating disorder. This makes it especially important to know the signs and symptoms of eating disorders, especially for ones that often go un- or misdiagnosed like BED," said Melissa Spann, PhD, MBA, CEDS-C, and Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Binge eating disorder is actually the most common eating disorder. Often diagnosis is overlooked due to stereotypes of 'what an eating disorder looks like'."

Some warning signs of BED and other eating disorders include:



Eating more rapidly than normal

Eating until uncomfortably full

Eating large amounts of food when not physically hungry

Eating alone due to embarrassment about the quantity consumed

Feeling disgusted with oneself, depressed, or very guilty after the episodes

Repeated episodes of loss of control eating

Hiding, hoarding or stealing food

Constant or repetitive diet

Evidence of vomiting or laxative use

Excessive exercise patterns

Developing rituals surrounding food and mealtimes like excessive chewing or eating in secret

Obsession with body weight and shape

Withdrawing from family, friends or other social activities

Sudden or rapid weight loss, frequent fluctuations in weight Depression and anxiety, low self-esteem, moodiness and irritability

Monte Nido & Affiliates recently expanded access in 28 states to virtual treatment programs for those with binge eating disorder. The specialty program utilizes a variety of therapeutic, nutritional and medical approaches to effectively treat binge eating disorder and address the common core features that most often accompany it: shame, guilt, self-blame, misidentification and secretiveness. To see if the program is available in your state, click here .

The National Eating Disorders Association offers an online screening tool for anyone ages 13 and up who may be concerned they have an eating disorder and want to know if they should seek professional help.

For more information and to inquire about treatment at one of the Monte Nido & Affiliates programs, please visit .

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is a leading provider of eating disorder treatment, offering inpatient, residential, and in-person and virtual day treatment programs. For over two decades, our expert staff of eating disorder professionals have delivered compassionate care, breakthrough outcomes, and long-term recovery for our clients. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates more than 50 programs across four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden, Rosewood and Clementine.

Contact: Abigail Cox

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-3900

[email protected]



SOURCE Monte Nido & Affiliates