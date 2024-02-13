Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Solar Powered Grill/Hot Plate (HOF-443)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of barbecue grill/hot plate that would generate heat from the sun to grill/cook foods in an eco-friendly manner," said an inventor, from League City, Texas, "so I invented the SOLAR GATE. My design enables you to cook at any place or time and without the use of gas, charcoal, wood chips, or electricity."

The invention provides an effective way to cook or grill using energy from the sun. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional grills/hot plates that utilize gas, charcoal, wood chips, or electricity. As a result, it can be used while camping, tailgating or when no external power source is available. The invention features an eco-friendly and versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, campers, tailgaters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HOF-443, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp