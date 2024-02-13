Airanswers® Expands Its Home Health Check Program With A Bacteria Panel For Those Suffering From Environmentally Acquired Illnesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirAnswers, the leader in indoor environmental air sampling and testing, is proud to announce the introduction of its latest breakthrough in indoor air quality testing: the Bacteria Panel. Tailored to meet the needs of integrative medicine practitioners and individuals suffering from environmentally acquired illnesses, the bacteria panel includes comprehensive lists of Actinobacteria, Cyanobacteria, Pathogenic Bacteria, and more, along with the Human Habitat Bacteria & Soil Habitat Bacteria panel.



Indoor air quality is a crucial factor in maintaining health and well-being, particularly for those sensitive to environmental triggers. The Bacteria Panel is designed to identify and quantify a wide range of bacterial contaminants commonly found indoors, providing invaluable insights for healthcare professionals and homeowners alike.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Bacteria Panel as part of our commitment to providing indoor air quality testing. By offering a comprehensive assessment of bacterial contaminants, we aim to support the health and well-being of individuals navigating environmentally induced illnesses and empowering integrative medicine practitioners with valuable diagnostic tools" Rachel Reboulet, VP of Commercial Operations at AirAnswers.

This is a demonstration of the ability of the AirAnswers technology to introduce laboratory tests in response to the growing awareness of airborne biological contaminants that can infiltrate the lungs and cause serious health problems. These tests are available to concerned homeowners through the Home Health Check program, in which a ready to use AirAnswers device is shipped to the home, plugged in, and run for 24 hours and then shipped back to the laboratory for analysis.

The Bacterial Panel joins AirAnswers extensive menu of indoor air quality testing, reinforcing the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in environmental health.

About AirAnswers, Inc:

Based at Rosalind Franklin University's Innovation and Research Park in North Chicago, Illinois, AirAnswers® is the only company providing specific airborne biological contaminant detection for indoor air quality companies and experts. AirAnswers' highly sensitive patented technology collects and measures biological agents in the air, including molds, mycotoxins, allergens, and viruses down to the 0.1 microns in size. Developed in collaboration with institutions including Johns Hopkins University, The University of Chicago, Harvard University, and Argonne National Laboratory, the AirAnswers mission is to deliver customized prevention and management solutions to improve health and peace of mind by transforming indoor environments everywhere. AirAnswers has been validated with an extensive portfolio of patents and publications in peer-reviewed literature.

