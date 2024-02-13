Mindful Therapy Group Enters Arizona Market With Tempe Office Officially Opening In May

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Currently accepting new telehealth clients and enrolling clinicians

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) , a collaborative network of licensed, independent mental health clinicians, announced its expansion into the Arizona market. The new office based in Tempe will officially open in May 2024 and is located near the Arizona State University Tempe campus at 1250 W Washington St #215. Prior to the office opening, clinicians are now seeing Arizona residents via telehealth.



"Expanding into Arizona is a big step towards growing our footprint and helping even more people access high-quality mental health care," said Derek Crain, LICSW, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "Arizona, like many other states, faces a lack of providers and we hope to address this issue while increasing timely access to therapy for more residents."

The Tempe location will include 17 therapy offices, a breakroom and workroom for storage. Clinicians offer a range of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, couples, and families, addressing various issues such as depression, anxiety, and relationship problems while accepting all major local and national insurance plans.

"Our team has

received an enthusiastic

response

from

Arizona clinicians," said Crain. "There is a clear need for mental health services, and we've found a provider community that is passionate about providing quality care.

We look forward to partnering with them

to make a real impact."

Mindful has experienced rapid growth in the last year, nearly doubling its network of providers and opening three new locations in Washington and Oregon. Later

in 2024, it plans to open two Colorado offices, Denver and Fort Collins, and an office in Las Vegas.

For individuals seeking immediate access to telehealth services in Arizona and/or for more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.

Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its expansive and collaborative network of independent clinicians serving more than 15,000 clients weekly in Washington and Oregon. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has 11 offices throughout Washington, including Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Downtown Seattle (Elliott Bay), Southcenter, Vancouver, Tacoma and Spokane; and three offices in the Greater Portland Area, including Tigard, Sylvan, and close-in Northeast. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.



Media Contact



Jeff Wilson

[email protected]



SOURCE Mindful Therapy Group