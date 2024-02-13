Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Reduction In The Size Of The Company's Board Of Directors In Line With The Company's Organisation And Ambitions

Reduction in the size of the Company's Board of Directors

in line with the Company's organisation and ambitions

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext Paris : MBWS) announces that its Board of Directors, at its meeting of 13 February 2024, acknowledged the resignations of Pascale Anquetil and Serge Héringer from their directorship.

In order to improve its operational efficiency and to adapt its size to the Company's organisation, the Board of Directors has opted to eliminate these positions. As a result, the composition of the Board of Directors now stands at 10 members, including 2 independent directors.

Aymeric de Beauvillé, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:

(( I would like to thank the two departing directors for their commitment and contribution to the Board. As the configuration of our Group has evolved in recent years, we wanted to adapt the size of the Board of Directors to its new perimeter and landscape. This also strengthens our ability to achieve our strategic objectives with agility and efficiency."