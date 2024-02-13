Braison Cyrus Announces Nashville Residency With Special Guests At AB Hillsboro Village

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Braison Cyrus will perform at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village on March 21. Tickets are on sale now.

The first date of Cyrus' residency at the intimate Nashville music venue will be March 21, 2024 .

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singer-songwriter Braison Cyrus today announced his musical residency at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village , with the first date set for March 21, 2024.Braison Cyrus - who is a member of the musical family dynasty that includes Noah, Billy Ray, Miley, and Trace - will roll out future dates one at-a-time.Tickets for the initial date of Braison's residency on March 21 are $20 each and go on sale today at href="" rel="external nofollow" ticketspice/braiso . The venue, located at 2111 Belcourt Avenue in Nashville, is 18+.The Nashville local, who is an accomplished musician, composer, and actor, was applauded by American Songwriter as a“songwriter of epic proportions” when he released his debut album, Javelina. His AB Hillsboro Village residency comes as he gets excited to celebrate making music on his home turf with other musicians who inspire him. Each of the dates of the residency will feature a rotating cast of special guests.“We are thrilled to have Braison Cyrus coming to the AB Hillsboro stage repeatedly in 2024,” says AB co-owner Marcie Allen Van Mol.“His residency is the perfect way to kick-off our second year as a music venue owned by Nashville natives that celebrates our Nashville community.”ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events - from live music to comedy shows and beyond - that appeal to Nashville locals.For AB press or event inquiries, please email ...For more information about AB Hillsboro Village, visit AnzieBlue.

Derek Van Mol

AB Hillsboro Village

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram