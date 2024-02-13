Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Self-Serve Washing & Drying Appliances (HAD-275)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient, non-cash payment option when using a self-serve laundry machine," said an inventor, from Hollywood, Fla., "so I invented THE

COINLESS BUDDY. My design could help to encourage greater use of the washing machines by patrons, making them more profitable for the machine owners."

The invention provides an improved design for self-serve washing and drying appliances. In doing so, it enables the user to pay via credit or debit card payment, loyalty card payment, or gift card payment. As a result, it eliminates the need to use cash and it increase security and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for self-serve laundromats, hotels, apartment buildings and condominiums, college dormitories, military bases, campgrounds and RV parks.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HAD-275, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp