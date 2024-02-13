Children’S Home Society Of North Carolina Recognized With Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greensboro, NC, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cigna has selected Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) as a recipient of its Silver level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program.

“Our culture at Children's Home Society is steeped in a commitment to furthering family well-being as it aligns with our mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family,” said Carli Guanciale, CHS Chief People Officer.“We are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation.”

“CHS is dedicated to our people and invested in their health and well-being. When we create space for their wellness and personal development, we allow our people to show up as the best version of themselves to better serve children and families,” Guanciale added.

In keeping with Children's Home Society's commitment to employee health, CHS has implemented its Passport to Wellness program which encourages all staff to get their flu shots, vaccines, and other preventive care, and improve their physical, social, financial, emotional, and environmental well-being. Most recently, CHS conducted a four-week wellness challenge, Mindfulness, Movement & Means, to help staff develop greater resilience, alleviate feelings of stress, and boost overall well-being.

“Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce,” said Kari Knight Stevens, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, The Cigna Group.“Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That's why we're proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health, and boost employee engagement.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare is proud to honor Children's Home Society with the Silver level designation for having made good progress toward a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.

Last year CHS served more than 22,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 6,600 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children's Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information on Children's Home Society, joining our CHS team, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, providing financial support, or volunteering please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit .

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

