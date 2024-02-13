The Ruth Cheatham Foundation Proudly Announces Auction As Presenting Sponsor For Its 2024 Black & White Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF), a nonprofit dedicated to breaking down educational barriers for teens impacted by cancer, expresses profound gratitude to Auction, TRCF's 2024 Presenting Gala Sponsor. The TRCF gala serves as the cornerstone of its annual fundraising efforts, providing educational opportunities to teen survivors nationwide and creating a robust support system for scholars. Auction's steadfast commitment has been pivotal in TRCF's growth, granting over 391 college scholarships to date and raising over $2 in support for young adult cancer survivors nationwide.Douglas Whittemore, Treasurer and Co-Founder of TRCF, expresses gratitude, stating,“The ongoing support from Auction has allowed TRCF to enhance its scholarship program, providing not only financial assistance but also comprehensive support to empower teen survivors in their educational journey. Auction's dedication to philanthropic causes says a lot about their values as an institution and we are grateful to have them supporting our mission.”As the nation's largest online marketplace for distressed residential properties, Auction operates with transparency, technology, and care, making it a best-in-class organization. Ali Haralson, President of Auction, affirms,“I am honored to partner with TRCF and contribute to its noble cause of supporting adolescent and young adult cancer survivors. TRCF's compassion and relentless commitment to bettering the lives of teen cancer survivors embody the pinnacle of community and philanthropy, profoundly influencing outreach and effectiveness. Lindsay's role as Executive Director extends far beyond mere involvement; she is a catalyst for change, unlocking unprecedented opportunities and forging brighter futures for those in dire need. Together, Lindsay and The Ruth Cheatham Foundation are a dynamic force in harnessing the power of education, support, and community to make a lasting difference in countless lives and Auction is honored to support them!”Lindsay Whittemore, the Executive Director of TRCF, emphasizes the pressing demand for support to teens impacted by cancer. "There is a great need for resources and assistance for these resilient young individuals. Auction has played a pivotal role in ensuring that our scholars, who are often underserved and undersupported, receive the tools they need to move past their diagnosis and forge a promising future."Join Us in Making a Difference:With the collective support of generous partners like Auction, TRCF continues to make a lasting impact on the lives of these deserving young scholars. The Ruth Cheatham Foundation 2024 Gala is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Fairmont Dallas Hotel. Corporate sponsorships for TRCF's mission are pivotal in ensuring the success of our programs. Corporate sponsorships, group packages, VIP, and individual tickets are available for purchase and make a lasting impact on the lives of teen cancer survivors.For more information about the organization's mission, please visit , and stay updated onTRCF's activities by following on Facebook at or Instagram at .

