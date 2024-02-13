How To Choose Air Cleaners For Industrial & Commercial Settings In 2024 - Camfil Canada Air Filtration Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new resource by Camfil, air filtration professionals provide a step-by-step guide to finding the right air cleaner for an industrial facility or commercial building.

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications for industrial and commercial air cleaners are vast and diverse. Choosing an air cleaner that fits the needs of an industrial or commercial facility is a challenging task for building managers.

In a new resource by Camfil, air filtration professionals provide a step-by-step guide to finding the right air cleaner for an industrial facility or commercial building, and explain factors such as long-term costs, noise, and sustainability that may affect that choice.

“Air cleaners can greatly aid existing HVAC systems,” says Abhishek Arora, a Canadian air filtration professional from Camfil Canada, the Canadian branch of a global company that provides a variety of air filtration solutions for applications across industries.“You are not taxing your primary system. It's a plug-and-play system whereby you have it on the room side. It's portable, it has casters, and you can move it around from room to room if needed.”

Highlights from the report include discussions of the following topics:



Molecular filtration vs particulate filtration in industrial settings

Factors to consider when choosing an industrial air cleaner

How to reduce air cleaner noise

Evaluating long-term costs of an air cleaner

Industrial applications for air cleaners Sustainability and environmental considerations for air cleaners

Read more about choosing the right industrial or commercial air cleaner here.

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions

For more than 60 years, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. Read more about Camfil Canada.

##



Media Contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

T: 437-929-1161

