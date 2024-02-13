Ceeable Digital Eye Health Technology Reaches More Patients Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

True Objective Virtual Reality Perimetry

Ceeable Inc. Receives Patent for Breakthrough Virtual Reality Eye Diagnostic Technology

- Chris Adams, CEO CeeableCAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ceeable Inc., a digital mobile health ophthalmology company, announced today that it has received a United States patent (#11,684,256) for its Virtual Opportunistic Reaction Perimetry (VORP) technology, a virtual reality-based solution for detecting and diagnosing blinding eye diseases such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration.There are more than 300 million people worldwide suffering from retinal disease, many of whom do not have access to eye care. Ceeable's VORP technology provides a highly scalable solution that can reach more people than any currently available retinal assessment method. By enabling better management of eye disease, this technology has the potential to reduce healthcare costs and help prevent irreversible vision loss and blindness on a global scale.VORP immerses patients in a virtual reality environment where visual stimuli are presented in a precisely controlled fashion while a patient's eye movements and reactions are unobtrusively monitored. Ceeable's proprietary algorithms analyze the resulting data to detect visual field loss and other signs of disease. The VR-based approach requires no expensive equipment, provides an engaging user experience, and can be implemented on readily available mobile VR platforms, enabling eye care anytime and anywhere.“We are thrilled to receive this patent recognizing our innovative VORP technology,” said Chris Adams, CEO of Ceeable.“VORP provides a highly scalable solution for the detection and monitoring of retinal disease. By overcoming barriers like cost, access, and the need for specialized equipment, this technology can help address the critical shortage of eye care worldwide and support the vision health of millions of people.”About CeeableCeeable, Inc. is a digital mobile health company focused on ophthalmology. Their proprietary VORP technology provides a breakthrough virtual reality platform for the detection, diagnosis and monitoring of blinding retinal diseases such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. By enabling eye care anytime and anywhere, VORP aims to expand access to vision health on a global scale. Ceeable is headquartered in Cambridge, MA . For more information contact ...

Chris Adams

Ceeable

+1 617-957-9858

email us here