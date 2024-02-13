(MENAFN- Baystreet) NCR Loses on Amex Connection

Quest Descends on Release of Test LaunchChrysler Parent Takes Wraps off HalcyonBiogen Staggers on Q4 FiguresArm Holdings' Stock Rises 99% In Past Five Days Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Coca-Cola Posts Mixed Earnings Due To Lower Sales Volumes

Coca-Cola (KO) has reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results due to a sales volume decline in North America.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 U.S., which matched Wall Street forecasts.

Revenue for the final quarter of last year came in at $10.85 billion U.S., which topped expectations of $10.68 billion U.S. Sales were up 7% from a year earlier.

Coca-Cola said in its earnings release that higher prices helped it to largely overcome a 1% sales volume decline in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The company said sales of its water, sports drinks, and coffee all fell in North America during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola said that it expects a 4% headwind from currency exchange rates on its revenue in the current first quarter of 2024.

The company added that it expects foreign exchange rates will weigh on both its earnings and revenue for all of this year.

The stock of Coca-Cola has declined 2% in the last 12 months to trade at $59.70 U.S. per share.











About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks