Kuwait Amb. To Saudi, Riyadh Governor Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 13 (KUNA) - Kuwait Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Riyadh Region Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz discussed Tuesday bilateral ties. In remarks to KUNA, Sheikh Sabah said that the two sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of boosting it in various fields. (end) kns

