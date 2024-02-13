Introducing Feed King From Ever.Ag: Revolutionizing On-Farm Feed Efficiency For Dairy Farms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Ever is proud to unveil Feed King, a ground-breaking feed performance platform designed to address the critical challenges faced by farm owners and feeders in optimizing feed efficiency, reducing waste, and promoting animal well-being.

Recognizing that feed is the most significant expense in dairy farming, Feed King is not just a product, but a solution to the complex issues impacting the profitability and sustainability of farms. By providing a centralized platform, Feed King fosters collaboration among all stakeholders involved in the feeding process, transforming feed management into a streamlined, data-driven practice.

Solving Real Problems for Dairy Farmers:



Maximizing Feed Efficiency:

Feed King tackles the inefficiencies in feed management by providing actionable insights, reducing feed costs, and ensuring optimal milk production with minimal resources.

Informed Decision-Making:

Integrating data from multiple sources, Feed King offers comprehensive analytics and real-time feed efficiency calculations, empowering you to make informed decisions about ration formulation and feed management.

Enhancing Collaboration:

With its centralized scorecard and communication tools, Feed King aligns the goals and efforts of feeders, farm owners, and nutritionists, fostering a cohesive approach to feed management.

Promoting Animal Welfare:

By ensuring optimal feed efficiency (and therefore, healthy cows), Feed King contributes to the happiness and health of your cows, indicated by unbiased measurements and computer vision observations. Driving Sustainability:

Efficient feed management translates into reduced waste and a smaller environmental footprint, aligning with Ever's commitment to sustainable farming practices.

Proven Impact:

Feed King has already demonstrated its value on farms like Grotegut Dairy, where the integration of computer vision technology has revolutionized feed and herd management. The platform's ability to provide a holistic view of feed efficiency has resulted in significant improvements:



A 5% increase in feed efficiency due to reduced empty feed bunk time.

A 1% gain in feed efficiency from decreased low feed time. A 2% improvement in feed efficiency from more frequent feed push-ups.

Join the Feed Management Revolution:

Embrace the innovative power of Feed King and transform your farm's feed management process. With Feed King, you're not just adopting a new platform; you're investing in the future of your farm.

About Ever

Ever is Everything Agriculture, providing software and services that empower your entire supply chain, from farm to table - and everything in between. The breadth and depth of Ever's solutions empower dairy, crops, animal protein, and agribusiness customers to feed a growing world. Bringing decades of experience and industry-leading innovation to the table, Ever's advanced technology, risk management, and market intelligence solutions provide customers with the insight they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, nimbly, and strategically across the supply chain.

