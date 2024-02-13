Luxury Marketing Expert Laura Barrett Larkins Launches Lebl Creative Consulting, A Premier Social Media Marketing Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHEFFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lebl Creative Consulting offers a range of services, including pre-designed packages as well as bespoke packages tailored to the specific needs of each brand and business. Whether a company is looking for a comprehensive social media marketing strategy or assistance with specific platforms, Lebl Creative Consulting has the expertise to deliver outstanding results.Having worked with renowned brands such as Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, Chopin Vodka, Mezcal Campante, Richeeze Melts, and Mr. Greentrees, Lebl Creative Consulting has a proven track record of success. Laura Barrett Larkins and her team specialize in various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook (Meta), Pinterest, LinkedIn, and TikTok, ensuring that clients can effectively reach their target audience across multiple channels.What sets Lebl Creative Consulting apart is their ability to create premiere content that captures attention and engages audiences. From stunning visuals, including photography and videos shot specifically for social media, to graphic content that tells a brand's story, Lebl Creative Consulting goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional content that resonates with consumers.Laura Barrett Larkins brings a wealth of qualifications and experience to her role as the founder and CEO of Lebl Creative Consulting. With previous positions as the Operations Manager at luxury digital marketing agency DIVISA and the Social Media Director at New Familiar Creative, Larkins has honed her skills in luxury marketing and understands the unique demands of the industry.For industry players, the general public, and local communities interested in learning more about Lebl Creative Consulting, detailed information can be found on their website at . This online resource provides a comprehensive overview of the company's services, client portfolio, and contact details, making it easy for potential clients to connect with Lebl Creative Consulting and explore the possibilities of working together.Luxury marketing expert Laura Barrett Larkins has officially launched Lebl Creative Consulting, bringing her years of experience and expertise in creating premiere content for brands and businesses to the forefront. With a range of pre-designed and bespoke packages available, Lebl Creative Consulting offers tailored solutions to help clients achieve their social media marketing goals. Discover the power of Lebl Creative Consulting and unlock the full potential of your brand or business today.Media Contact: Lebl Creative ConsultingName: Laura Barrett LarkinsEmail: ...Website:Social Media: @lebl

