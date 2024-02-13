FARO To Announce Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year End 2023 On February 28, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO ), a leading provider of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions, today announced that after market close on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended

December 31, 2023. In conjunction with the release,

Peter Lau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Horwath, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

at

8:00 am. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9708 (International) and using the passcode FARO. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the FARO website at: .

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit .

SOURCE FARO