CRN Recognizes Meg Higgins Of Avalara As 2024 CRN Channel Chief

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara , has been named to the prestigious 2024 Channel Chiefs list by CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company. The honor recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives who drive strategy and set the channel agenda for their companies.

CRN's recognition of Higgins comes as Avalara launches its reimagined partner progra , which kick-starts a multiyear vision for technology, consulting, and accounting partners to drive sustainable growth and opportunity, make it easier to do business with Avalara, and deliver peace of mind to their customers who are leveraging a leading tax compliance platform. Higgins is uniquely positioned to lead Avalara's most ambitious channel partner program update and expansion in the company's 20-year history.

"Meg's 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs honor is well-earned and comes at a moment that spotlights her global role overseeing the next phase of Avalara's legendary partner ecosystem," said Kimberly Deobald, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara . "Her proven channel management track record and considerable expertise in essential areas like ecommerce, cross-border commerce, online marketplaces, and the retail sector underscore our confidence in Meg's ability to take our global partner program to the next level. We're doubly pleased at CRN's validation of Meg's position among this esteemed group of IT channel professionals."

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor for CRN at The Channel Company . "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

The Channel Chiefs list showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at .

For more information on the Avalara Partner Program, please click her .

