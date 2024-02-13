West Coast Informatics Revolutionizes Healthcare Data With Launch Of Industry-First Terminology As A Service Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

West Coast Informatics unveiled TermHub, a groundbreaking cloud-based platform marking a new era in data interoperability and accuracy.

- Jesse Efron COO

OAKLAND, CA, US, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TermHub shatters the limitations of traditional code system applications by offering terminology as a service (TaaS). This innovative approach eliminates the need for costly bespoke installations, ongoing maintenance, and dedicated subject matter expertise. TermHub provides healthcare organizations with:

- Instant access to the terminology sets of their choosing: Stay ahead of the curve with automatic real-time updates to major coding systems such as ICD-10, LOINC, SNOMED CT, RXNORM, and more.

- Flexible management of your terminology sets: Follow the evolution of your project's use of terminology as your needs mature.

- Seamless integration with existing workflows: Easily embed TermHub into EHRs, analytics platforms, and other healthcare terminology-based applications via a variety of APIs such as FHIR R4 & R5.

- Improved data analysis: Focus on your immediate goals such as data normalization and analysis and stop focusing on the management of the underlying terminology infrastructure.

- Enhanced data accuracy and consistency: Standardize coding practices and eliminate interoperability challenges.

"The healthcare industry is drowning in a sea of disparate code systems and too much effort is spent in basic code system management," stated Jesse Efron, COO of West Coast Informatics . "TermHub cuts through the complexity, empowering organizations to harness the power of terminology for improved data quality, streamlined workflows, and ultimately, better patient care."

TermHub offers a range of powerful features, including:

- Advanced search and filtering tools: Quickly find the right codes for any clinical scenario.

- Comprehensive code mapping and translation: Ensure seamless data exchange between different systems.

- Customizable organizations, teams and projects: Manage access to content for different use cases and control data integrity.

- Robust reporting and analytics: Gain valuable insights into use of terminology within your organization and across your product suite.

West Coast Informatics is committed to driving innovation in healthcare through intelligent technology solutions. TermHub is a testament to this commitment, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and focus on what they do best - delivering exceptional products for clinicians, researchers, and patients.

About West Coast Informatics

West Coast Informatics is a leading provider of healthcare terminology solutions and healthcare data interoperability worldwide. We develop innovative solutions that empower healthcare organizations to improve data quality, streamline workflows, and ultimately deliver better patient care.

Contact:

Brian Carlsen CTO ...

Jesse Efron COO ...

Jesse Efron

West Coast Informatics, Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Welcome to TermHub