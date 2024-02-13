Polish Farmers Have Blocked Movement Of Trucks Near Checkpoint Korczowa - Krakovets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish farmers have initiated a blockade near the checkpoint "Korczowa," opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint "Krakovets."

This information was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (DPSU ), as conveyed by Ukrinform.

At approximately 14:00, Polish farmers commenced a protest action near the "Korczowa" checkpoint, facing the Ukrainian checkpoint "Krakovets." According to information from Polish colleagues, the protesters intend to block the movement of trucks heading towards Ukraine for one hour.

Additionally, DPSU stated that the blockade would not affect passenger transport.

As previously reported, Polish farmers had previously restricted traffic on roads leading through the checkpoints "Zosin–Ustyluh" and "Dolhobychuv–Uhriniv" and again blocked "Shehyni."