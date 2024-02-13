MAX&Co. UNVEILS ITS NEW &Co.LLABORATION WITH CHUFY - SOUVENIRS OF LIFE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MAX&Co. is delighted to introduce the latest chapter in its &Co series, joining forces with Sofia Sanchez de Betak, designer and founder of CHUFY fashion & lifestyle brand, which launched 5 years ago covering the windows of Bergdorf Goodman in NYC and Colette in Paris.

Born in Buenos Aires, today Sofia Sanchez de Betak splits her time between New York, Paris and Mallorca, where she lives with her husband and daughter.

The &Co - Souvenirs of Life - marries Sofia Sanchez de Betak's love of both fashion and travel. 'Life souvenirs are intangible imprints left behind by significant events, relationships, and milestones that shape our lives. They encompass cherished memories, lessons learned, personal growth, and the lasting impact we make on others. These souvenirs remind us of who we are, provide wisdom and inspiration, and guide us on our life's journey.'

Drawing inspiration from the MAX&Co. and CHUFY archives and her trips to far flung flea markets around the world, the capsule brings together a spirit of adventure with functional pragmatism, where comfort is key.

The Capsule turns around parkas, boots and sandals root looks; bags – like classic baskets – have wear-everywhere appeal. Life souvenirs can take various forms. Drawing on Sofia Sanchez de Betak's packing expertise, each piece has an innate versatility, with everything designed to be easily mixed and matched, and transition seamlessly from day to night, from beach to bar, from boat to bike.

'Collecting life souvenirs involves cultivating a mindset of mindfulness and gratitude. It requires being fully present in each moment, appreciating the beauty and lessons it holds. By embracing the notion that life itself is a grand adventure, we become conscious collectors of these intangible treasures.'

The message behind the collection? It is a love letter to travel, indeed the collection's logo is a souvenir map.

Style is not about what you wear, but where it takes you.



Travelling is about the journey, not about the destination.