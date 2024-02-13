Keychain Launches Manufacturing Platform For The World's Leading Retailers And Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Keychain uses AI to help brands and retailers solve their biggest supply chain pain points, enabling them to easily find the right manufacturing partners, shorten production cycles, and develop even more compelling products for shoppers.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keychain , a manufacturing platform for the packaged goods industry, today unveiled its core product, an AI-powered platform that redefines how brands identify, select, and manage manufacturer partners. By categorizing thousands of specific processes and capabilities for over 10,000 manufacturers, Keychain gives brands and retailers the ability to quickly execute on incredibly specific searches for their latest product lines across over one million SKUs.

For brands and retailers, Keychain's new platform allows them to search for any product they'd like to sell into a search bar, immediately pulling up hundreds of product varieties, along with every manufacturer that can produce them. For manufacturers, the platform opens up new streams of revenue by matching their capabilities with Keychain's database of over a million products, instantly showing them additional, in-demand products that they produce on behalf of brands and retailers.

"We've spoken to hundreds of brands and retailers across the country–they all say that their biggest problem is finding the right manufacturing partners," said Oisin Hanrahan, Cofounder and CEO of Keychain. "We're digitizing what has historically been an analog process by removing the complexities that stand between retailers, brands, and CPG manufacturers. There's a massive inefficiency in how retailers and manufacturers interact, and the implications can be traced all the way down to every consumer's grocery bill."

Keychain's launch includes over $100 million of exclusive manufacturing capacity available for brands and retailers across over 40 product categories. Keychain allows brands and retailers to view and reserve the availability and pricing of manufacturing line times, with over 10,000 co-packers and branded manufacturers in its network. By listing and selling this unused capacity from leading manufacturers across the U.S., the company is bringing unprecedented clarity and convenience to CPG manufacturing. "Keychain brings unique and exclusive manufacturing capacity to the market in a fully transparent way. This will make it easier for great brands to bring even better products to market faster," said Paul Voge, Co-Founder and CEO of Aura Bora, a leading craft sparkling water brand.

"The platform Oisin and his team are building at Keychain is long overdue in this industry," said Kelly McGoldrick, Chief Customer Officer at Wyandot Snacks, a leading US manufacturer of plant-based snacks. "Their platform allows us to transparently share information about our production processes and capacities with retailers and brands, something that's never existed in this industry before. We're excited to continue finding more loyal customers who trust us to bring their product to life."

While Keychain plans to open its core platform up to select retailers and brands in 2024, it is currently available only to invited partners.

Interested brands, retailers, and manufacturers can apply to join at .

About Keychain

Keychain is a platform for CPG manufacturing that works with brands and retailers to bring clarity and convenience to the process of creating products that consumers love. Starting with a network of over 10,000 manufacturers, Keychain's proprietary, AI-powered platform helps brands quickly find the perfect manufacturing partners. The company is based in New York City.

