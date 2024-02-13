Truepic And Smartframe Partner To Deliver Landmark Authenticity And Transparency To Global Sports Brands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First secure image-streaming system deployed with C2PA Content Credentials that creates protection around sports photography

SAN DIEGO & LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic , provider of secure content transparency infrastructure, and SmartFrame Technologies , a leading UK-based tech provider that is redefining the digital image standard, have deployed the first secure image protection model that is set to redefine the landscape of authenticity and uncompromised security with provenance in the global sports photography space.

SmartFrame, with its innovative image-streaming technology, has made substantial strides in ensuring the integrity and ownership of media collections. Photos backed by Truepic's trusted certificate authority undergo a seamless and secure verification process that compliantly signs SmartFrame's visual media at scale. Every image is equipped with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity's (C2PA ) Content Credentials , marking sports brands' assets as authentic and providing a trusted source of information for online viewers.

Recognizing the importance of ensuring transparency and authenticity online, multiple sports enterprises and brands, such as Six Nations Rugby , New Zealand Rugby , and Manchester City F.C. have embraced SmartFrame's image-streaming distribution model, supported by Truepic's certificate authority. These premier sports organizations are elevating global brand protection while simultaneously contributing to a safer and more reliable online image ecosystem within sports photography. Furthermore, by adopting secure image streaming and embedding C2PA Content Credentials, they are setting a benchmark for how digital images are originated, published, consumed, and monetized online. This strategic move aligns with the critical need for enhanced security in the contextual advertising market, projected to reach over $500 billion by 2030, which sports enterprises can take advantage of to help ensure their continued profitability.

“SmartFrame and Truepic's partnership represents a significant leap forward in digital media integrity,” said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic.“SmartFrame's cutting edge image-streaming network paired with Truepic's authenticity infrastructure introduces the most efficient way for commercial partners to assure the integrity and ownership of media collections. We are proud to partner with a forward-thinking organization like SmartFrame on industry leading content integrity products.”

"As a fellow member of the C2PA, it's clear that the need for trust, security, and transparency in online visual content is as critical to SmartFrame as it is to Truepic,” explains Rob Sewell, CEO of SmartFrame Technologies.“This shared vision forms the cornerstone of our partnership. By integrating Truepic's widely respected authentication technology into our secure image publishing network, we gain the capability to authenticate images swiftly and effectively, and to provide users with a seamless and trustworthy experience. This collaboration marks the next phase in our mission to provide the highest level of protection and transparency for online content, and we are excited to embark on this journey with a company as esteemed as Truepic."

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company's transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic's technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic .

About SmartFrame Technologies

Founded in 2015, SmartFrame Technologies is a London-based technology provider whose image-streaming platform redefines the standard for online image publishing. It unites sports brands and other content owners with publishers, advertisers, and online audiences, and ensures that images are delivered in the highest quality with maximum security, clear provenance, and detailed analytics. Furthermore, through its contextual ad tech component, brands can reach audiences with high-impact, contextually targeted, in-image advertising and sponsorship placements in a way that recognizes the interests of its viewers and simultaneously complies with global privacy regulations.

