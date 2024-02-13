The Art of Romance at Sofitel Dubai Downtown

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 12 February 2024, Dubai - As the most romantic day of the year draws near, have yourself and your beloved swept away in a whirlwind of romance and joie de vivre at the luxurious Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Unwind under Dubai's night glow by immersing yourselves in a world of extravagantly curated delights and ensure your Valentine's Day celebration is truly exceptional.

Treat your loved one to splendid dining experiences - enjoy a romantic movie under the stars, or pamper them with a romantic getaway, and let your love flourish at Sofitel Dubai Downtown this month.

Elevate Romantic Evening with Classic French Flavours Comprising Variety of Cheese and Grape of Your Choice

Feel the love in the air as you are encircled by the classic French ambience oozing the charm of romance as you savour the sublime flavors of a decadent cheese platter, artfully arranged to tantalize your senses. Enhance this culinary journey with your preferred companion: a velvety red, a crisp white, or the effervescent sparkle of grape. Let every sip and every bite ignite the flames of romance, creating timeless memories that linger in the soul. Embrace the magic of love amidst an atmosphere of sophistication and delight.



Date & Time: Wednesday, 14 February, 7 pm onwards

Price: AED 249 per couple



Share an Intimate French-Inspired Dinner with your loved one as you Star Gaze at the iconic Burj Khalifa Views from your exclusive perch on the 30th Floor

Experience an intimate evening exclusively curated for you to celebrate the magic of romance through a star-gazing dinner. Ignite your romantic spark with a thoughtfully curated 4-course French menu inspired by the diverse regional cuisine of France that evolves with every season. Exude your romance with classic delicacies such as Flamiche aux Poireaux, Quinoa au Ratatouille and the iconic Cote de Veau.

The perfect balance of sweet and savory to make for full hearts - a canvas of flavours, luxury, and romance in a celestial fusion of French finesse and tailor-made opulence with iconic Burj Khalifa views set as a backdrop.

Delight in this exceptional experience for you and your partner with a 4-course menu, a bottle of prestige bubbly grape, and a romantic arrangement for AED 1299.



Venue: ‘Star Gaze’, at Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Date & Time: Wednesday, 14 February, 7pm onwards

Price: AED 1299 per couple (inclusive of bubbly)



A Cozy Movie Night Under the Stars every week at Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Celebrate the month of love with your favourite person or your beloved friends. Escape in the dreamy atmosphere created by some of the most romantic movies played every week of the month of love. Create lifelong memories as you soak in amazing views and exciting vibes with delicious dining offers added to the experience. For AED 75 enjoy the movie under the stars with an appealing selection of F&B with two iconic Hollywood films Titanic (8th February) and Mamma Mia! (22nd February).

Embrace the romantic atmosphere during an extra-special Movie Night with your favorite person. Witness the heartwarming romance of The Notebook (14th February), accompanied by delightful romantic delicacies for an enchanting and memorable experience at AED 99.



Venue: Pool Lounge, Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Time: 7pm onwards

Price: AED 75 (8th Feb and 22nd Feb) /AED 99 (14th Feb) fully redeemable on dining at Sofitel Pool and Lounge



Indulge in Elegance: A French-Inspired Romantic Getaway at Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Celebrate love and create lasting memories with your soulmate with Sofitel Dubai Downtown's Romance, the French Way package. Experience the elegant enchantment of romance where passion meets unparalleled elegance.

As you enter your room, a bottle of chilled bubbly awaits, adding effervescence to your romantic retreat. Accompanied by a special gift, this delightful surprise enhances the enchanting atmosphere. With each day, an in-room intimate breakfast for two is served, fostering quality moments together in the comfort of your private space amidst the breathtaking views of the skyline of Downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa.







