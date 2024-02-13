GC AVTODOM became the official dealer of GAC in Russia

(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Group has signed a dealer agreement with the Chinese premium brand GAC. A new official dealership center AVTODOM GAC MKAD opened in Moscow on Lugovaya Street, building 1, 51 km MKAD.



The AVTODOM GAC MKAD showroom is one of the newest expositions of the brand GAC in the capital. The infrastructure of the dealership center allows us to provide the maximum range of services: car sales and servicing, financial services, the trade-in program. Service and maintenance operate in the AVTODOM GAC MKAD. A lounge area, a cafe with an original menu and a play area for children are available for the special comfort of clients.



GAC Motor Company was founded on July 21, 2008. It is part of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. GAC Motor is a high-tech enterprise focused on the production and sale of world-class automobiles, engines, spare parts, accessories and automotive engineering research. GAC Company guided by a global vision and adheres to international standards. It has created and continues to develop an innovative production system that is closely integrated with research and development, a global supply chain and a modern marketing approach. Lightweight hybrid bodies made of high-strength steel and aluminum alloy are produced on the production line of the plant. This provides the cars with world class safety.



The premium seven-seater crossover GAC GS8, which has already become a bestseller, is presented in the AVTODOM GAC MKAD showroom. It combines comfort and functionality. This allows using it in the city and for travel. Each option helps to enjoy driving. The dimming of the rear view mirrors adjusts to the lighting. The sound level of the media system is adjusted automatically depending on the speed. The car is equipped with a traffic sign recognition system, a tire pressure monitoring system, cameras with a 540-degree view and advanced security systems. All the information the driver needs is displayed on a 12.3-inch display. A petrol two-liter turbo engine with a power of 231 l/s, permanent all-wheel drive with a BorgWarner electro-hydraulic clutch give you a feeling of confidence when driving on any surface. AVTODOM GAC MKAD customers can be acquainted with the GS8 car and experience the pleasure and comfort of driving during test drives now.



The eight-seater GAC M8 minivan resembles a luxury yacht. The base power unit is a 2.0 TGDI turbo engine (231 hp, 390 Nm) mated to an eight-speed Aisin automatic transmission. The maximum speed is 200 km/h. The suspension is equipped with conventional springs, McPherson struts at the front and a multi-link at the rear. The Master version has a seven-seater cabin with two luxurious seats on the second row. These are equipped with electric drive, heating, ventilation, vibration massager and folding footrests. Control is carried out from touch displays that are built into the armrests. The minivan will appear in the showroom at the end of February. You can order a car now.



The GS3 model will be another new product this year. This is a subcompact crossover. The GAC GS3 is based on the Global Platform Modular Architecture with a transverse engine and monologue body. Its structure consists of high-strength steel grades. Four-cylinder petrol engine with a displacement of 1.5 liters with an aluminum block and cylinder head, turbocharger, direct injection, 16-valve timing and phase shifters on both camshafts, producing 177 horsepower at 5000 rpm and 270 Nm of torque at 1700-4000 rpm /minute is armed with a subcompact crossover. The car has independent front and semi-independent rear suspension, disc brakes on all wheels and electric power steering.



A complex of all necessary financial services and first-class service are available to customers when purchasing cars from AVTODOM GAC. An official 5-year/150,000 km warranty applies to all GAC vehicles. Used cars will be available for purchase in addition to new cars. Advantageous offers for the purchase of new cars are available to customers in honor of the opening of the dealership center.



The GAC MOTOR ASSISTANCE roadside assistance program will be a pleasant bonus for all clients of AVTODOM GAC MKAD. The technical assistance service operates around the clock. It will help solve any problems in the event of a car breakdown or accident. The GAC MOTOR ASSISTANCE program is valid for one year from the date of purchase of the vehicle.



“We are pleased to open the world of GAC vehicles to our customers. These successes in the international market is based on a combination of their own scientific discoveries and advanced manufacturing capabilities. More than thirty years of experience of GC AVTODOM allows customers to enjoy their car and entrust the solution of all related issues to qualified employees. We invite guests to get acquainted with the new brand, evaluate the excellent technical characteristics of GAC models and take advantage of unique privileges at our dealership”, - Oksana Savalskaya, head of the sales department of AVTODOM GAC MKAD, commented.



