Noted Poet, Elegy Reciter, Dr Shabeeb Rizvi Passes Away

He was later laid to rest at Nawabagh, Baghwanpora Srinagar. Large number of people joined his funeral procession. His congregational prayers will be held on Friday, February 16.

The deceased was the son of Syed Mawaiaz Hussain. Hailing from Zaidpora near Lucknow, Rizvi moved to Kashmir in his youth. He lived in different city localities, but later settled down at Kathi Darwaza. He married into a Kashmiri family. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Dr. Rizvi was a versatile wordsmith fluent in Urdu, Persian, and Arabic. His literary prowess extended to poetry and elegies, earning him recognition and respect in literary circles.

Among those paying homage to the late author is Professor Dr. Zaman Azurda, Former Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Kashmir, who spoke fondly of their decades-long association.

“I had an association with Dr Shabeeb for over sixty years, we learned a lot from him in the last few decades. He was associated with literary circles in Kashmir,” Dr. Azurda said.

Reflecting on their friendship spanning over fifty years, Dr. Azurda shared heartfelt memories of their time together.“I still remember how hard he used to work in those days and he was at the forefront of academic work,” he recalled.

“I have admitted in one of my books that I was saved from many mistakes because of his friendship.”

“He has penned down a lot of Ghazals, marsiyas and Nouhas. He has left a deep impression in Kashmir with his literary wealth, however, not all his work is published,” Dr. Azurda added.

“He was the solitary soul from his kin to settle in Kashmir. A stream of visitors flowed to his abode seeking solace from ailments, to whom he extended his healing touch with a generosity that knew no bounds.”

Despite battling illness for the past few years, Dr. Rizvi's dedication to his craft and his commitment to serving his community remained unwavering. Dr. Azurda expressed gratitude towards Dr. Rizvi's family for their selfless care and support during his illness, acknowledging their sacrifice in tending not only to their loved one but also to the wider circle of friends and admirers.

As condolences continue to pour in from across the literary landscape, Dr. Rizvi's contributions to Urdu literature and his impact on those who knew him personally are celebrated and remembered.

