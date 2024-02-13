Hardcore Criminal Wanted In 17 Firs Arrested In J & K's Samba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – A hardcore criminal who was wanted in over a dozen cases, including attempt to murder and drug peddling, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Tuesday.
Kapil Sharma alias“Jimmy”, a resident of Jammu, was arrested from Bari Brahmana police station as a follow up to the investigation in a case registered recently after busting of an illegally run drug de-addiction centre in Birpur, a police spokesman said.
Bari Brahmana Police Station had registered the case on the basis of a complaint alleging incessant violence, illegal confinement and cheating in the fraudulently run drug de-addiction centre.
As many as 15 victims of violence were rescued from the centre and reunited with their families, the spokesman said.
Sharma, who emerged as the main accused in the case, evaded his arrest and was absconding, he added.
The spokesperson said that the police finally arrested the accused after sustained efforts on Monday.
The investigations revealed that a total of 17 FIRs related to heinous offences like attempt to murder, drug peddling and illegally carrying weapons stand registered against him in different police stations in Samba and Jammu districts over the past several years, he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
ADVERTISEMENT
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13022024000215011059ID1107846333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.