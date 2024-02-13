Steinmeier: Cyprus Is Truly A Safe Heaven In The Region

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, and German President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier have met in Nicosia where they discussed the issue of immigration as well as the developments in Ukraine.

“The position of the Republic of Cyprus is that we should work together to further integrate the European Union (EU), to come even closer and to offer much more to our citizens,” stated President Christodoulides.

He also referred to the regional developments in Gaza and Israel, underlying“the need for an end to the hostilities.” Furthermore, he mentioned Cyprus' efforts to establish a maritime humanitarian aid corridor as Cyprus, the closest EU member state to the region,“we have a duty as member states to play a more prominent role in the developments.”

On his part, President Steinmeier said, inter alia,“For us and for all of Europe, Cyprus is truly a safe heaven in the region and I mean that literally, especially after the Hamas terrorist attack. We had to prepare for a possible evacuation of German nationals and that is why we sent German soldiers to Cyprus. I would like to thank Cyprus for the support it has given us, which has been swift, multi-faceted and vital.”