Cyprus President Envisions End Of Divided Island, 'All Cypriots To Prosper'

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) President Christodoulides has described Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit to Cyprus as a historical event of significant symbolism.

Speaking in Nicosia, he noted that it is the first visit by a German president since the establishment of Cyprus-Germany diplomatic relations in 1960.

He also said this year marks 50 years since the Turkish invasion, pointing out that his vision is for Nicosia to soon cease to be the last divided capital of Europe and for all Cypriots to prosper in a reunited country, as a member state of the European Union.

He also thanked Steinmeier for Berlin's support for a solution to the Cyprus issue, based on the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the values ​​and principles of the European Union.