GEMS World Academy – Dubai to expand to second campus exclusively available to senior students

(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS World Academy – Dubai (GWA), GEMS Education’s flagship four-programme IB continuum school, is set to expand to a purpose-built second site located within minutes of its current campus.



Scheduled to open in the first week of August 2024, the expansion is aimed at enhancing the learning experiences available to students, ensuring a seamless transition to higher education for all, and accommodating the growing needs of the school community.



The second site will be exclusively available to senior students in Grades 9-12, who will have access to state-of-the-art facilities including an IT-enhanced research centre, subject-specific classrooms, a centre for sustainability, and an examinations hall.



Commenting on the expansion, Dr Saima Rana, CEO/Principal of GEMS World Academy – Dubai and GEMS Education’s Chief Education Officer, said: “Our commitment to providing a world-class education to our students is unwavering. By extending our footprint, we aim to enhance the educational journey for each student, fostering an environment that promotes open-mindedness, principled behaviour, and a commitment to excellence.



“The expansion not only aligns with the IB principles, but also reinforces our dedication to nurturing lifelong learners who are equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape. We are excited about the possibilities this growth brings and confident that the education we offer will continue to empower our students to become compassionate, knowledgeable, and reflective global citizens.”



Nursery to Grade 8 will remain at the existing site, enabling the school to maintain its commitment to a maximum of 25 students per class and offering greater access to specialised facilities for primary and middle school students. These include bespoke spaces for food technology, product design, computer science, and science labs.



Sports facilities at the new site include squash courts, a four-court sports hall, a 25m swimming pool, and a fitness studio. For performing arts, students will have access to music practice rooms, a recording studio, an auditorium, art rooms, a theatre and black box room, as well as a media and green room.



The new site will also boast ample parking, with a free shuttle bus service connecting the two campuses, facilitating more convenient drop-off and pickup options for parents and students.



In the coming weeks, the school is hosting a series of parent forums to discuss innovative ideas for the new site, as well as student workshops to foster interaction and collaboration across grade levels.



The expansion marks a significant milestone for GWA and will contribute to an even more enriching and dynamic learning environment for the entire school community.







MENAFN13022024007303015691ID1107846296