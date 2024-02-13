Steve Clifford Joins Carofin As Managing Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Representing a further expansion of the investment bank's sales management team

BREVARD, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carofin and Carolina Financial Securities (collectively“Carofin”) are pleased to announce that Steve Clifford has joined the firm as a Managing Director.



“Steve brings a wealth of experience, in particular in income planning, to our mission of offering direct private investments to high-net-worth-individuals and family offices,” commented Bruce V. Roberts, Carofin's C.E.O.“As we continue to expand our reach across the country, his expertise will be invaluable to managing our growth and meeting our strategic objectives.”

Over his career, Mr. Clifford has specialized in building and managing sales teams ... hiring, training, and developing more than 250 professionals for firms such as MetLife, Nationwide Financial, and Guardian Investor Services. Clifford was responsible for his firm's sales through wirehouse, regional, and independent investment advisory channels.“Building and managing sales teams, in particular in the financial services sector, has been my passion for over 35 years,” said Clifford.“My new role with Carofin provides a natural transition for me to apply my background and experience to assist investors in diversifying their portfolios with our varied current income and capital gains-oriented offerings.”

Prior to launching his career in the financial services industry, Mr. Clifford spent 15 years in the newspaper business, serving in a number of business management roles for Knight-Ridder Newspapers' properties in Miami, Macon, GA and Charlotte, N.C. where he continues to be based.

Mr. Clifford holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from The Citadel, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. He is a Vietnam War veteran, having served as a U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant from 1968 to 1970.

Carolina Financial Group (CFG), Carofin's and CFS's parent company, is a private investment bank that structures investments and raises critical capital for small to medium-sized businesses seeking growth capital in the U.S. Carofin and CFS have raised over $1 since 1995 across more than 200 private transactions.

Media contact:

Nash Roberts

...

828-393-0088 x602