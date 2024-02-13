EU Presses On With Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Critiques

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Commission persists with Mercosur trade talks despite Macron's plea and farmer protests.



Dombrovskis, European Commission Vice President, stresses ongoing discussions, citing support from leaders like Macron, Scholz, and Sánchez.









Historical opposition from countries like France, Ireland, and Austria has been revived by recent agricultural protests.



This resistance, however, did not start with the protests but has deep roots, particularly highlighted by France's stance with Argentina's government transition in December.



Despite upheaval, ratification of the Mercosur deal-Brazil, Argentina , Uruguay, Paraguay-lingers almost five years post-initial agreement.







European demands for enhanced environmental commitments have stalled progress, with Jair Bolsonaro's presidency further complicating the agreement.









Lula's return to Brazil's office hinted at the deal's revival, but old and new challenges still remain.









Dombrovskis notes in the Agriculture Committee that unresolved agricultural and beef access issues hinder the deal's closure.



The E has considered safeguards and financial aid for farmers if necessary, ensuring negotiations reflect the consensus of 27 member states and individual consultations.



Dombrovskis urged a debate grounded in facts and data, acknowledging the farming community's efforts.



He defends the EU's trade surplus in the primary sector, urging distinction between issues to serve broader agricultural interests.

