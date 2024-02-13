To Celebrate Its 40Th Anniversary, Shopper Intelligence Leader Catalina Identifies Long-Term CPG Category Shifts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Catalina pioneered the first 1:1 personalized in-store media channel in 1983 with innovative technology that provided value-driven coupons at check-out and has since transformed into a shopper intelligence leader and omnichannel media provider.

CPG Category Shift Trends: (1983 to 2023): Bottled Water, Salsa, Hot Sauce, Pasta & Pasta Sauce

CPG

Bottled Water, Salsa & Hot Sauce Sales Grow Exponentially, While Preferences for Soup, Pasta & Pasta Sauce Evolve

- Wes Bean, Catalina Chief Revenue Officer

ST. , FLO, UN, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The contents of U.S. grocery carts have transformed dramatically in the past four decades, according to the latest data from shopper intelligence leader Catalina.

As part of its 40th anniversary celebration, the company delved into the shifting preferences and category trends of the American consumer. In response to the growing preference for health-conscious and flavor-forward choices, shelf space is now increasingly dedicated to bottled water, fiery hot sauces and salsas, and premium pasta sauces, according to Catalina's Shopper Intelligence Platform.

“As consumer tastes change, so does our ability to understand what motivates shoppers to buy new product categories while continuing to purchase category favorites,” said Wesley Bean, US Chief Revenue Officer.“Our purchase-based insights offer retailers and CPG brands the ability to precisely target consumers with relevant messaging that drives sales.”

US Preferences Have Evolved Since 1983: A Few Key Categories

While Catalina's Shopping Basket Index shows inflation has had a significant short-term impact on the sales of categories such as eggs, cereal, and soft drinks, these four areas demonstrate how grocery cart staples have evolved since 1983, when the company was founded.

Bottled Water

Categories such as Bottled Water have grown exponentially since 1983, with $100 billion in sales predicted for 2024, with a projected growth rate of 6%. Unflavored water is the category leader, capturing 87% of the market today. The average American drank about three gallons of bottled water in 1983, compared with 50 gallons per person in 2023. In 1983, the average price of a bottle of water at a grocery store cost $0.13, a fraction of today's average price of $3.40 for flat water across of multiple sizes.

Salsa & Hot Sauce

Salsa has overtaken Ketchup as a condiment favorite, with shelf stable jars and cans of Salsa comprising 47% of sales, followed by Ketchup (34%) and Fresh Salsa (19%). Hot Sauce has grown from a $40 million category in the early 1980s to a $2.9 billion category in 2023. Consumers enjoy spicing up everything from eggs to pasta to tacos and gravitate toward branded products; only 13% of the more than 3,000 SKUs are private brands. The average hot sauce costs $3.50 today compared to about $1.50 in 1983.

Soup

Soup continues to be a shopping basket staple, with Powdered Soups accounting for 51% of sales and Refrigerated Soups for 9%, cutting into the Canned Soup (40%) category share in 2023. Shoppers may buy fewer cans than they did in the 1980s-down from 19 to 13 per year -but that's been offset by the growing popularity of ramen and single-serve powdered soups. In 1983 college students could buy a 4-pack for $1.00; now shoppers can purchase only one unit at an average price of $2.16.

Pasta & Pasta Sauce

It's been reported that Thomas Jefferson brought the first dried pasta in the form of macaroni to America. By 1983, Americans were consuming two billion pounds of pasta annually. Today, that figure has grown to six billion pounds, equal to 20 pounds of pasta per person.

This trend explains the parallel growth of pasta sauces over the last 40 years. When Catalina launched, there were only two major brands of pasta sauce and 720 million were sold. Now there are more than 5,000 SKUs and 2.8 billion jars and cans sold annually, with Premium Pasta Sauce accounting for 43% of sales and 26% of units sold in 2023. In 1983, a jar of pasta sauce cost $0.65 while today prices range from $2.98 for Value Brands to $4.68 for Refrigerated Sauce.

Catalina offers real-time insights on CPG consumption trends.

Since its launch in 1983, Catalina has consistently offered innovative, data-driven solutions to help retailers, brands and agencies understand and influence shopper behavior. Today, it offers real-time insights for nearly every household across in-store and digital channels, including Connected TV.

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, and Europe. To learn more, visit .

