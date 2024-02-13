UNP Invites Sajith To Rejoin The Party

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The United National Party (UNP) invited opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to rejoin the party.

UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara said that the door is still open for Premadasa to return to the UNP.

He said that UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is still willing put all differences aside and work with Premadasa.

Bandara said that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) led by Premadasa has now become a military campy.

He said that retired military officers like former Army Commander Daya Ratnayake are being taken into party.

Former Navy Commander Daya Sandagiri joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya recently.

The former Chief of Defence Staff was appointed as an advisor on maritime and naval policies of the SJB.

Former Army Commander Daya Ratnayake was appointed as a Senior Advisor for Public Policy of the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)