Katy Perry Reveals She’S Leaving ‘American Idol’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has said that she is leaving 'American Idol'. The singer and the show judge, 39, announced her exit from the show after seven seasons on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

She teased that she has more projects, including new music, to come later in 2024, reports 'People' magazine.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'American Idol'”, Perry confirmed.“I mean I love Idol so much. It connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying Jimmy?”

As per 'People', when asked what her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie said about her leaving, Perry responded,“Well they'll find out tonight.”

She then explained that her co-judges“know that I have some things planned for this year.”

She added,“So it's going to be a very, very exciting year for all girlies”. The 'Roar' singer shared about Bryan, 47, and Richie, 74,“I love them so much”, as she also shared that the pair were aware of her plans to exit Idol after seeing her“in the studio.”

“They figure I've been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming”, she continued.“I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

--IANS

aa/dan