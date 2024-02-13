Central Bank: Turkey reports USD2.09B current account deficit for December

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Central Bank announced on Tuesday that the country recorded a current account deficit of USD2.09 billion in December. However, when excluding gold and energy, the balance revealed a net surplus of USD4.16 billion, as outlined in the bank's statement.



The dynamics of Turkey’s trade and services sectors played a significant role in shaping these figures, with the goods deficit amounting to USD4.58 billion, while services managed to record a net surplus of USD2.57 billion. Notably, within the services category, the travel item saw a notable net inflow of USD1.7 billion.



Additionally, primary income experienced a net outflow of USD233 million, while secondary income indicated a net inflow of USD154 million during the same period. The influx of direct investments amounted to USD317 million in December, signaling a positive trend in foreign investment activities in Turkey.



These numbers provide insights into the country's economic dynamics and its interactions with the global economy, reflecting the balance of trade, investment, and financial flows. The data underscores Turkey’s economic resilience and its ability to attract foreign direct investment, despite the challenges posed by global economic uncertainties and domestic factors.

