Turkish main stock index surges by 0.47 percent on Tuesday’s session open

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading at 9,217.42 points, marking a notable uptick of 0.47 percent or 42.88 points compared to its previous closing figure. This uptrend followed Monday's buoyant market performance, wherein the BIST 100 index surged by 1.42 percent to reach a historic high closing level of 9,174.58 points. The trading session also witnessed a robust daily transaction volume amounting to 139 billion liras (equivalent to USD4.54 billion).



In terms of currency dynamics, the exchange rates displayed stability and moderate fluctuations. As of 10.05 a.m. local time (0705GMT), the USD/TRY pair was quoted at 30.7215, while the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 33.1270, and the GBP/TRY rate stood at 38.8090. These figures underscored the prevailing market sentiments and the relative strengths of the respective currencies in relation to the Turkish lira.



Meanwhile, the prices of key commodities also made notable movements during the trading session. The price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,037.60, reflecting the ongoing investor interest and market demand for the precious metal. Additionally, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD82.35, indicating a relatively stable yet discernible trajectory in the energy markets.



Overall, the day's market activity showcased a blend of optimism, stability, and strategic positioning among investors, encapsulating the broader economic landscape and sentiments within Turkey's financial markets.

